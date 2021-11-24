Moto G31 price leaked ahead of launch, expected to launch in India soon

Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto G31 in India soon. Several reports and rumours have hinted that the smartphone will be launched in India in November. Ahead of the launch, the price of the smartphone has been leaked online. Motorola had recently launched a series of smartphones in the global market recently. The company launched Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31. Out of all the phones that Motorola launched, it may soon bring Moto G200, Moto g71, Moto G51 and the Moto G31 in the market.

Speculations are rife that Motorola will soon launch Moto G31 in India by November end. Tipster Yogesh Brar has told 91Mobiles that the Moto G31 price in India will be Rs 13,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. There is no information on whether the smartphone company will launch any other variant to the phone.

As per 91Mobiles, Motorola will soon launch the Moto G31 in India this month. Although the company is yet to make an official announcement about the same, industry sources have confirmed the launch of the Moto G31 to the publication. As of now, the smartphone is set for a November launch, but it could also be available in the first week of December if the November launch doesn't pan out.

Moto G31: Specifications

Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 60hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will also be launched with a 64GB variant. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Moto G31 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.