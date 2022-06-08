Moto G32 is tipped to launch in India soon, could feature 5,000mAh battery

Moto G32 is expected to launch in India soon. Motorola just recently launched the Moto G82 5G smartphone and it is now tipped to launch one more smartphone in the Moto G series. Off late, Motorola is launching a lot of phones and if the company is planning to bring one more model to the Indian market, then that won't be surprising.

A report from Passionate Geekz claims that Moto G32 will be announced in India in the next few days. The cited source is also asserting that if the company delays the launch, then the event could be pushed to July first week. The handset has already been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Motorola phone.

Moto G32: Expected specifications, features

The Moto G32 will have a typical design that one would expect in the budget range. The budget device will reportedly offer a 6.5-inch screen that may operate at HD+ resolution. It is tipped to come with an LCD display that could have support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It could feature a punch-hole display design. Under the hood, there could be a Unisoc T606 chipset, which may disappoint some users as the company is not using an entry-level MediaTek chipset, which one will usually find on cheaper Redmi or Realme phones.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Moto G32 could come with a triple rear camera setup. It might include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth sensing. On the front, we may get to see an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The company is also expected to offer an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using the microSD card. There could be a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, as per reports. The device may get support for 18W fast charging tech. However, Motorola may provide only a 10W charger in the retail box.

The connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The rest of the details about the Moto G32 are under wraps. The specifications of the device are similar to the Moto E32, so there are chances that the new Motorola phone can be a rebranded version of this.

