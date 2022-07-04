Moto G42 launch in India today, price expected to be under Rs 15,000

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G42 in India today. Instead of hosting the launch event, the company plans to simply reveal the price at 12PM IST on Flipkart. Once launched, the Moto G42 will go on sale on Flipkart but the release date hasn't been announced yet.

The Moto G42 is already available in the global market and the same model is expected to go official in the Indian market as well. Similar to the global model, the Indian version of the Moto G42 is tipped to launch in two colours - Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose.

Moto G42 price in India

Ahead of the official launch, rumours and leaks have tipped the pricing of the Moto G42 in India. Some of the latest leaks suggest that the Moto G42 will be priced under Rs 15,000. This suggests that the upcoming smartphone will take on the likes of devices like Vivo T1, Realme C35, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10T, among others. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the exact pricing.

Moto G42 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Moto G42 global model will come packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate unlike some of the other competition devices that offer at least 90Hz refresh rate.

On the hardware front, the Moto G42 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Unfortunately, there is no 5G support in this one. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 with a near-stock user interface. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging in the box.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G42 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with PDAF and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Some of the other features include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP52 water-resistant design.

Also Read | British Army's official Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked to promote crypto scams

Also Read | Meta warns employees of serious times ahead, leaked internal memo reveals

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 might be able to detect if you have a fever