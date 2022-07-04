Moto G42 launched in India, features Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple-camera setup

Moto G42, launched in India, is a new smartphone under Rs 15,000. The budget smartphone is the latest addition in the G-series to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, Realme 9i, Samsung Galaxy M13 and other smartphones under Rs 15,000.

The Moto G42 will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and leading retail stores. Here are all the details about the Moto G42's price in India, specifications and features.

Moto G42 specifications

The Moto G42 is a budget 4G smartphone with a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device comes in a single storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage using a microSD card up to 1TB.

The rear panel is made of plastic, helping keep the weight at about 175 grams. Motorola has added some protection against water splashes, which is good enough for the phone to get an IP52 rating.

The device sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

The Moto G42 camera setup on the back includes a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor as well. Motorola stated that the 8MP ultrawide camera also doubles as a depth sensor. The phone has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It comes with stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, etc. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It measures 160.61 x 73.47 x 8.26 mm.

Lastly, the Moto G42 4G boots Android 12 out of the box.

Moto G42 price in India

The Moto G42 price in India is set at Rs 13,999. As part of the launch offers, customers with an SBI card can claim a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 12,999. There are also Jio benefits worth Rs 2,549, which are applicable on the Rs 419 plan. The Moto G42 comes in two colours - Atlantic Green, and Metallic Rose.