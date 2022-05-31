Moto G42 to be powered by Snapdragon 680, Geekbench listing reveals

Motorola has been on a launching spree. The Lenovo-owned company has been aggressively expanding the G series, which is one of the bestselling series by the company. The latest to join the G series list is the Moto G42. Motorola has not confirmed anything about the Moto G42 yet, but the smartphone has already made it to Geekbench. The renders of the smartphone were leaked previously and it was also certified by a bunch of certification websites. All this information together is suggestive of the fact that the phone will be launched in the market soon.

The Moto G42 was spotted on the Geekbench website. The smartphone will be a successor to the Moto G41. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. As per the Geekbench score is concerned, G42 clocked a 376 single-core score and a 1,538 multi-core score.

The smartphone may be launched in the market as the cheaper alternative to the newly launched Moto G52.

Motorola is also speculated to launch the Moto G62. The smartphone is expected to have a full-HD+ display with a high refresh rate. The exact dimensions have not been tipped yet. The smartphone is expected to run Android 12 out of the box, like all the recently launched Motorola phones. No details about the processor have been revealed yet, but it could use a mid-range processor. It is expected to arrive in two RAM variants, including 6GB and 8GB with 128GB of storage. The smartphone may feature a punch-hole cutout on the front for selfies. The Moto G62 houses a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



Moto G62 is expected to be a successor to the Moto G52, which was launched in India a couple of weeks ago. Motorola Moto G52 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB variant. The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In the centre of the top part, there is a punch-hole, inside which is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G52 carries a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.



