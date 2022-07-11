Moto G42's first sale in India today, priced effectively at Rs 12,999

Motorola's latest budget smartphone, the Moto G42, will go on sale in India on Flipkart. The phone is designed for customers who have modest processing requirements to run apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Chrome. It comes with 64BG of internal storage, though it is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card slot.

The Moto G42 has two colour variants - Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green, and sale will begin at 12 PM (noon) today. Its price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. However, the company is also offering a bank deal on Flipkart that effectively brings the price down to Rs 12,999. The e-commerce platform will offer an exchange deal on old smartphones.

Customers who want to purchase a Motorola smartphone with higher internal storage (128GB) and RAM can check out the Moto G52, which costs Rs 16,499 in India.

The Moto G42 lacks 5G connectivity but supports 4G. Being a budget device, it features a plastic build with an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and there is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Moto G42 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As mentioned, users get the option to expand the internal storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. Its rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Motorola stated that the 8-megapixel ultrawide camera also doubles as a depth sensor. On the front, we get a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Other key features of the Moto G42 include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It measures 160.61 x 73.47 x 8.26 mm.

