Moto G51 expected to launch in November, specifications leak ahead of launch

After launching a series of smartphones in India and the global market, Motorola may unveil yet another smartphone soon. The company is expected to unveil the Moto G51 in November. Ahead of the rumoured launch, the key specifications of the Moto G51 have been leaked by a website. The smartphone has been codenamed "Cyprus 5G" and may feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Technik News has leaked key specifications of the Moto G51. The upcoming smartphone bears the model number XT2171-1 and has been codenamed Cyprus G. Not too long ago, the smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench. The phone is expected to be a successor to the Moto G50 5G, which was launched globally in late August. The leaks reveal that Motorola could make a switch to Qualcomm processor from Dimensity. Motorola had used a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the Moto G50 5G. The Lenovo-owned had recently launched the Moto G40 and the Moto G20.

The report has revealed the camera specs of the Moto G51 5G. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G51 may feature a full-HD+ display but the display size has not been revealed in the report. Technik news has not revealed the refresh rate but has said that Motorola could launch in November.

The Geekbench listing on the other hand revealed that Moto G51 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The G50 5G had used a Dimensity 700 SoC but due to a chip shortage, Motorola will reportedly use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the Moto G51 5G. The smartphone may launch with two different RAM variants including a 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variant. The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box but would be upgradable to Android 12. If launched in India, the smartphone could be priced under Rs 15,000.

On another note, Motorola launched the Moto E40 in India on October 13. The smartphone is a budget device that comes with a high refresh-rate display, 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS, a 48-megapixel primary sensor and more. The Motorola Moto E40 costs Rs 9,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes in Carbon Grey and Pink Clay colours.