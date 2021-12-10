Moto G51 India launch today: Expected price, specifications

Motorola is all set to unveil a new smarphone in the Indian market. The Lenovo-owned smartphone company will launch the Moto G51 in India today. The Moto G51 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC Plus and features a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Moto G51 will be the first ever smartphone by the company to use the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

The Moto G51 was made official in the global market a couple of days ago along with the other Motorola smartphones, including the Moto G31 and the Moto G41. The smartphone will be available in an 8GB variant with 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is being touted as yet another solid mid-ranger by the company. Moto G51 will be exclusively launched on Flipkart today at 12 pm. Let us have a detailed look at the price and specifications of the Moto G51.

Moto G51: Expected price and availability

The Moto G51 is speculated to come with a price tag of Rs 19,999 in India. In China, the price of the smartphone was set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be offered in colours including Blue and Grey gradient hues.

Moto G51: Price and specifications

Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Moto G51 features a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. There is also a camera on the front, but the specifications have been revealed.

Moto G51 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It comes with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the Moto G51 comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone.