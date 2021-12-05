Moto G51 launch: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

Motorola has been busy with smartphone launches lately. The smartphone maker launched the Moto G31 in India recently. Following the launch, Moto G51 is set to arrive in country on December 10. The leak adds that the smartphone will be a Snapdragon 480+ chipset. It is said to be a true 5G device with a total of 12 5G bands.

The Motorola G51 has already been launched in Europe. Hence, we are aware of the complete details of this smartphone. The Moto G51 sports an enormous 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset and coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera system and a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery powers the Moto G51. The smartphone was launched at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs 19,300) in Europe. While that was a brief description of the Moto G51, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Moto G51: Specs and features

--Moto G51 is set to enter the Indian markets on December 10. Motorola tweeted to confirm the upcoming launch. The teasers showcase the design and a few other details. As per which, Moto G51 is a 5G device with a total of 12 5G bands.

--The smartphone has already been launched in Europe, so we are aware of the complete details of the Moto G51. The design of the Moto G51 is similar to the other G series smartphones. It sports a rectangular camera module that holds triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The rest of the panel is plain with a Motorola logo. Motorola has used a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on this device. The front panel has a flat-screen with minimal bezels and a centred punch-hole camera.

Front and rear panel of the Moto G51

--The Moto G51 is a big and heavy device that measures 170.5 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm and weighs 204gms. It sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A Snapdragon 480+ chipset powers the Moto G51. It is an octa-core chipset based on an 8nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone is offered in a sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, which is expandable up to 512GB via micro-SD.

--The Moto G51 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While on the front, it gets a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The Moto G51 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Motorola claims more than 30 hours of battery life on this smartphone. The Moto G51 comes with IP52 dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a Type-C port.

Moto G51 India launch

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G51 will launch in India on December 10, and the smartphone will be available via Flipkart.

Motorola G51 India price

The Moto G51 is likely to launch as a budget 5G smartphone in the country. It will compete with the likes of Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8s 5G and iQOO Z3 5G when it arrives in the country. The smartphone was launched at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs 19,300) in Europe. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the smartphone to launch under Rs 20,000 in the country.