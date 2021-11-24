Moto G51 tipped to launch in India next month, might be priced around Rs 20,000

From the slew of smartphones that Motorola introduced in its portfolio recently, one is about to reach the Indian shores pretty soon. A new report mentions that the Moto G51, launched alongside four other phones in the Motorola G series, will be launched in India in a few days from now. The report also mentions that the Moto G51 might be the first-of-its-kind device in a particular aspect once it debuts in India.

The information has been shared in a new report by 91mobiles. The publication ascertains that the Moto G51 India launch will be held some time in December. With this, the smartphone will also become the first Snapdragon 480+ powered smartphone in the country.

For reference, the Moto G51 was introduced by Motorola last week, as part of its G-series of smartphones. Along with the Moto G51, the company also introduced Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41 and Moto G31. For now, the Motorola phone will be going on sale in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, as well as some parts of Asia. The Moto G51 5G was priced at EUR 230 (about Rs 19,500) in Europe.

Since it has already been launched globally, we have all the information on what the Moto G51 will come with. So here is a look at its specifications before its debut in India.

Moto G51 5G specifications

Moto G51 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and features a punch hole cut out for a selfie shooter at the top centre. As mentioned, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and an option for either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Moto G51 comes with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Moto G51 appoints a triple-lens camera set-up at the back, which comprises a 50-megapixel primary lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.

There is a 5000mAh battery backing the phone, which supports charging speeds of up to 10W. Connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 802.11. Other features on the Motorola device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a water-repellent design.

It is expected that the Moto G51 will retail for a starting of around Rs 20,000 in India upon its launch next month. Of course, the exact figure will only be made official at the time.