Moto G51 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC launched: Price, specifications

After months of leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally lifted the veil off the Moto G51. The smartphone has been launched in the Chinese market. The Moto G51 has been launched in the mid-range category and comes with features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The display features a punch hole cut-out for the front camera. The smartphone features a capsule-shaped camera module at the rear which houses three sensors.

Motorola has been on a launching spree, the smartphone company had previously launched Moto E40 and the Edge 20 series. The Lenovo-owned company has unveiled the Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion and the Edge 20 Pro.

Moto G51: Price and availability

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G51 in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the report by Chinese blogger WHYLAB revealed. The smartphone has been offered in colours including Blue and Grey gradient hues. Motorola has not revealed whether the smartphone will be launched in India and other markets as well but considering it is a budget offering, Motorola might just make it official in India as well.

Moto G51: Price and specifications

Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Moto G51 features a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. There is also a camera on the front, but the specifications have been revealed.

Moto G51 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It comes with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the Moto G51 comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone.