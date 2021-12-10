Moto G51 with Snapdragon 480 Plus launched in India, price set at Rs 14,999

After a series of leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally launched the Moto G51 in India today. The smartphone became the first Motorola phone to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus. Apart from all the new processor, the smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel triple camera system, 5G support and 30 hours of battery life. Motorola made the Moto G51 official in the global market a couple of weeks ago, along with the Moto G31, Moto G41, Moto G200. Out of which, Motorola has already launched the Moto G31 and may soon launch the Moto G200 in India.

Motorola already offers quite a lot of smartphones in the budget and mid-range categories. The Moto G51, which already seems like a solid mid-ranger, has been added to the list now. The Moto G51 features a large display along with a capsule-shaped camera module at the rear. It also appears to be pretty thick and comes with support for 5G. The smartphone will take on the likes of Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G and others. So let us have a detailed look at its price, availability and specifications.

Moto G51: Price and availability

Moto G51 has been launched at a price of Rs 14,999 for the single 4GB+64GB variant. The price is inclusive of the Rs 3000 discount on the Moto G51. The smartphone has been offered in Bright silver and Indigo Blue colours . The Moto G51 will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase. In China, the Moto G51 was launched at a price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was offered in colours including Blue and Grey gradient hues.

Moto G51: Specifications

Moto G51 comes with a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

The Moto G51 features a triple-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Moto G51 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It comes with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the Moto G51 comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone.