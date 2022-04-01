Moto G52 may be Motorola's next mid-ranger, specifications leaked online

Motorola has a lot of interesting launches lined up for 2022. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch as many as 19 phones this year. Although we do not have details about all the nineteen phones that will be unveiled this year, tipster Evan Blass has shared exclusive renders of the Moto G52 along with the specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be the successor to the Moto G51, which was launched in November last year. However, it may not be a direct sequel to the Moto G51 5G because it reportedly lacks 5G connectivity.

As per tipster Evan Blass, Moto G52 may feature a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and refesh rate of 90Hz. Interestingly, the Moto G51 display supported a high refresh rate of 120Hz but had a regular LCD display. So while Moto G52 has a better display, it apparently has resorted to the standard 60Hz refresh rate. Moto G52 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, it could be coupled with 6GB of RAM and may include a storage of up to 128 GB.

Moto G51 comes with a 6.8-inch hole-punch LCD with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card. One of the major takeaways of the smartphone is that it supportrs 12 5G Bands. The Moto G51 runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The Moto G51 features a triple-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 50-megapixel S5JKN1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Moto G51 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It comes with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the Moto G51 comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone.

Moto G51 has been launched at a price of Rs 14,999 for the single 4GB+64GB variant. The price is inclusive of the Rs 3000 discount on the Moto G51. The smartphone is offered in bright silver and Indigo Blue colours . The Moto G51 will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase from December 16. In China, the Moto G51 was launched at a price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was offered in colours including Blue and Grey gradient hues.

