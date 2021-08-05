Moto G60 with discount of Rs 2000, Moto Razr price down to Rs 54,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart is back with yet another shopping festival in India. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has kicked off today and sale would be live until August 9. Flipkart is offering deals and discounts across categories, but the most juicy deals are available on smartphones. If you have been planning to buy an Apple iPhone or any other Android smartphone, this is the correct time to buy. Flipkart deals include instant cash backs and bank offers for select customers.

The newly-launched Motorola smartphones including the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion are being sold at a discount of upto Rs 2000. The foldable Moto Razr is also available at a never seen before price. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made using Axis Bank Credit/ Debit Cards, ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

So here are some of the handpicked deals for you

— The Motorola Moto G60, which was launched in India for Rs 17,999, can now be bought for Rs 15,999. Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 1000, which brings the price down to Rs 16,999. You can further bring the price down to Rs 15,999 by making the payment using Axis Bank Credit/Debit Cards and ICICI Bank Credit Cards/EMI transactions. The Moto G60 comes with 108 MP Quad Function Camera System, it is powered by Snapdragon 732G Processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 6000mAh battery.

— Moto G40 Fusion, which was launched alongside the Moto G60 in India for Rs 14,499, can be bought for Rs 13,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The price can be further brought down to Rs 12,499 if you make the payment using Axis Bank Credit/Debit Cards and ICICI Bank Credit Cards/EMI transactions. The smartphone comes with 64-megapixel camera, it is powered by Snapdragon 732G Processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 6000mAh battery.

— Moto Razr, the Android foldable smartphone by Motorola launched in 2019, can now be bought for Rs 54,999. Buyers can get additional discount by purchasing the phone using Axis Bank Credit/Debit Cards and ICICI Bank Credit Cards/EMI transactions.