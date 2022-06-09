Moto G62 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 50MP triple-camera setup

Motorola has launched the Moto G62 5G in Europe. The smartphone is the latest offering in the G-series and sits below the Moto G82 5G, which was launched recently in India. The Moto G62 5G is expected to launch soon in India.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The Motorola Moto G62 5G is a mid-range offering. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. The 5G processor is based on an 8nm fabrication process. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The G62 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Motorola is also providing support for 20W TurboPower Fast Charging out of the box. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for AI face unlock as well.

At the front, there is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The bezels around the display are also fairly narrow, except for the thick chin.

In terms of optics, the Moto G62 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor.

The phone has a slot for storage expansion via a microSD card. It also comes with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Motorola has launched the Moto G62 5G with a single storage option in Brazil. The phone has 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The device's pricing details are currently under wraps.

Motorola is expected to launch the phone soon in India. It will be priced under Rs 20,000, considering the Moto G82 5G is priced at Rs 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM option. The Moto G62 5G comes in Graphite and Green colours.