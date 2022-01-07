Moto G71 5G launch soon: Specs, features, and expected India price

Motorola launched a couple of G series devices in the country recently. And it is going to add another one to the list with the launch of Moto G71 5G on January 10. While the official Indian pricing is not out yet, a tipster states that the smartphone could be priced at Rs 18,999. The information was revealed through a screenshot that appears to be from the Motorola website.

Plenty of other details have been revealed by Motorola ahead of the launch. Along with that, a dedicated microsite has been put on Flipkart. Motorola is teasing the Moto G71 as India's first Snapdragon 695 powered phone. It will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. Other than that, Moto G71 5G will offer IP52 dust and water resistance, 2GB virtual RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

We know more about the Moto G71 5G, so keep reading to find out all the details.

Moto G71 5G: Specs and features

-- The Moto G71 5G is set to join the Moto G31 and Moto G51 in India. It will be unveiled on January 10 in the country. Flipkart has put up a dedicated microsite for the launch. The page shows the complete design and the key specs of this midrange device. Along with that, the pricing of the Moto G71 5G has been tipped by Abhishek Yadav.

-- He shared a screenshot that appears to be from the Motorola website. The screenshot states that the device will come in at Rs 18,999. A bunch of other details have already been confirmed by Motorola. The teasers reveal that Moto G71 5G will be India's first Snapdragon 695 powered device. It will be paired with 128GB of storage. As the name suggests, it's a 5G device with a total of 13 bands. It offers dual SIM support, both of which are 5G compatible.

Motorola G71 launching on January 10 in India

-- The smartphone is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 490ppi pixel density and 700nits brightness. It sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Moto G71 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

-- The Moto G71 5G offers IP52 dust and water resistance, Android 12 OS, 2GB of virtual RAM and two years of security updates. It will be sold in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue colour options.

-- The Moto G71 5G appears in a design similar to the other G series devices. It has a rectangular camera module on the rear that houses triple rear cameras and an LED flash. A Motorola logo on the back doubles up as the fingerprint scanner. While at the font, it gets a flat panel with a centred punch-hole display. A 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille are placed at the bottom of this device.

Moto G71 launch and expected India price

The Moto G71 will be unveiled on January 10 in the country. It will be exclusively sold via Flipkart. The pricing of the Moto G71 has not been revealed. However, a leaked screenshot states that it could be priced at Rs 18,999. To recall, Moto G71 was launched at EUR 300 (roughly Rs 25,200) in Europe.