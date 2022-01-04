Moto G71 expected to launch in India on January 10: Price and specifications

Motorola's upcoming Moto G71 is expected to hit the Indian markets as soon as January 10. The Lenovo-owned company had made the Moto G51 as well the Moto G31 official in India a couple of weeks ago. Motorola had unveiled a total of five smartphones in the global market. Out of five, two smartphones have already been launched in India, the other phones including the Moto G51 will be launched in the coming months.

As per a GSM arena report, Motorola may release the Moto G51 in the Indian market on January 10. However, the information is only based on the inputs provided by the tipsters, Motorola is yet to officially announce the launch of the Moto G71 along with the launch date. If the rumours turn out to be true, Motorola India will get another smartphone added to its portfolio. The Moto G71 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, it is the first smartphone to feature Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Moto G71: Expected Price and availability

Moto G71 is currently available in two markets including China and Europe. The smartphone was launched in Europe at 299.99 euros (roughly Rs. 25,200). In the Chinese market, the smartphone was launched for ¥1,699 (Rs 20,000 approximately) for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone could be priced at around Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000 in India as well.

Moto G71: Specifications

The specifications of the Moto G71 is already known to us given the fact that it was already made official in Europe and China. The Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The display comes with a standard refresh rate of 60hz. Moto G71 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto G71 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for sensors. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.