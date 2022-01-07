Moto G71 India price leaks ahead of launch

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G71 in India. After a series of leaks and rumours, the company confirmed the launch date of the device in India. However, now the India price of the Moto G71 has been leaked ahead of the launch. Motorola had unveiled the Moto G51, Moto G31 and the Moto G71 and others in the global market. Out of the three phones, Motorola had already launched the Moto G51 and Moto G31 in India. The company will launch Moto G71 in India on January 10.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Motorola Moto G71 will be priced at Rs 18,999 in India for the single variant. He has shared a screenshot of a Flipkart listing that reveals the price of the smartphone. In China, the smartphone was launched for ¥1,699 (Rs 20,000 approximately) for the 8GB+128GB variant whereas, in Europe, the phone was priced at 299.99 euros (roughly Rs. 25,200).

Moto G71: Specifications

Motorola's soon-to-be-launched mid-ranger was already made official in the global market, so we know what the phone offers. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The display does not support a high refresh rate, it comes with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. The Moto G71 is the first phone to be launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Moto G71 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The Moto G71 houses a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for r 30W fast charging.

Motorola had previously launched the Moto G31 and the Moto G51 in the entry-level and mid-range category respectively.