Moto G71s launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC and Dolby Atmos support

Motorola has announced a new smartphone in China. The company just recently unveiled three devices in different regions and it has now launched the Moto G71s in the Chinese market. The latest mid-range 5G smartphone comes with features like support for a 120Hz display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos, and more. The new Moto phone is a small upgrade over the Moto G71 smartphone that made its debut in 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the handset.

Moto G71s 5G: Price

The Moto G71s comes with a starting price of CNY 1,699, which is around Rs 19,500 in India when converted. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device will be made available in two colors, including white and black. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the new Moto G71s will come to India. Motorola just recently launched the Motorola Edge 30 device in the Indian market.

Moto G71s 5G: Specifications and features

The newly launched Motorola smartphone comes with a massive 6.6-inch Full HD+ OLED display that has support for 120Hz refresh rate and DC Dimming. The panel has 100 percent NTSC color gamut and 50,00,000:1 contrast ratio. The new Moto phone has a typical smartphone design. It features a punch-hole display design and the back camera setup is placed in an oval-shaped camera module.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The device is being offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It is running on Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The device even has support for Dolby Atmos. It features dual speakers as well for a stereo sound effect. The new Moto G71s comes with a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company has provided support for 33W fast charging. The handset has a USB Type C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.