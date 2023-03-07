Moto G73 5G full specifications officially revealed ahead of March 10 India launch

The Moto G73's full specifications have been revealed ahead of the March 10 India launch. The phone first debuted globally in January, and the India-specific variant is more or less similar. The Moto G73 5G is currently listed on the Motorola India website. A tipster on Twitter claims the phone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in the country. That means the device would compete against notable rivals such as Redmi Note 12 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and more.

The Moto G73 will come in two colours: Midnight Blue and Lucent White. The phone will be offered in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It also means that Motorola is not yet bringing a G-series smartphone with 256GB internal storage in India.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution. The display panel is LCD and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The body of the phone is PMMA, which is technically plastic, though it offers a glass-like glossy finish. The material has been used in older Motorola G-series smartphones as well. The Moto G73 measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 181 grams.

On the back, it houses a dual-camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens that can double as a macro camera. The primary camera sensor can record Full-HD videos at 60fps. The official listing explains that the primary camera comes with 2um Ultra-pixel technology that captures more light. This may lead to better photos at night. The camera app will be bundled with features such as ultra-Res dual capture, spot colour, night vision, macro vision, portrait, live filter, panorama, AR stickers, Pro Mode (with Long Exposure), smart composition, and auto smile capture. There's also Google Lens integration to let users scan objects within images or QR codes directly via the camera app.

The front camera details remain unclear, though it can record Full-HD videos at 30fps. The Moto G73 5G includes "Hybrid Dual-SIM". Other key features include a 5000mAh with 30W fast charging support. The phone also gets a fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G support (12 bands). The Moto G73 5G will ship with Android 13. All these features will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930. It will make it the first smartphone in India to ship with the aforementioned MediaTek SoC (system-over-chip).

The Moto G73 will retail via official Motorola India channels and Flipkart.