Moto G73 5G with dual cameras, Dimensity 930 SoC tipped to launch in India on March 10: All details

Motorola is planning to launch a new smartphone called Moto G73 5G in India on March 10. Motorola first launched the Moto G73 5G for some global markets in January this year, and the India variant will likely share similar specifications. According to tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the new Motorola smartphone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and dual cameras on the back. Like most other Motorola 5G smartphones, the upcoming Moto G73 5G will reportedly get 13 5G band support. The company is yet to announce the launch of G73 for the Indian market.

The tweet also includes an image of the Moto G73 5G that looks similar to the global variant. The image highlights a blue colour finish, but customers may get more colour options. The display has a considerable chin and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The back also includes a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The camera module has two large cutouts for the primary wide and ultra-wide cameras. Sharma claims that Motorola will use a new "2um Ultra Pixel camera" without sharing many details.

If the speculation is accurate, we can expect the Moto G73 to also come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Moto G73 may also include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The build may be plastic but with a water-repellent design.

Going by the specifications, the Moto G73 5G may cost around Rs 20,000 in India. The phone was launched in global markets for EUR 299, which is roughly Rs 26,600. The Moto G73 5G may be available in a single storage option with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration.

Like other Motorola smartphones, the G73 5G will be available on official Motorola channels and Flipkart. Currently, its predecessor, the Moto G72, is selling for Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It comes in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colour options.

The Moto G73 will be the second phone launch from Motorola India in 2023. The company launched the budget-friendly Moto E13 in India last month. Its price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

