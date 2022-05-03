Moto G82 5G design renders, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Motorola Moto G52 design renders have surfaced online. The new Motorola mid-range smartphone is expected to debut soon in global markets. Ahead of the official launch, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the design renders of the upcoming Motorola Moto G82.

The leaked design renders of the Moto G82 uploaded by Blass reveal some key specifications as well. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup on the back. The vertically aligned camera sensors and the LED flash are placed inside the pill-shaped camera module. As per the text on the camera module, the G82 5G has a 50MP main camera sensor. The primary camera will come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera setup will also include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera. Motorola will launch the phone with a hole-punch cutout, which is located at the top centre of the phone.

The Moto G82 has a flat frame. The SIM slot is located on the left edge, whereas the power and volume buttons are located on the right side. At the bottom edge lies the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The thin bezels around the display result in a total screen-to-body ratio of about 88 per cent.

Under the hood, the Moto G82 5G will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. We have seen the same chipset used in the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 5G, iQOO Z6 5G, etc. The G82 5G will be launched with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Users will also get up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In case you are wondering, the power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner. The Moto G82 5G will also come with an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

There is no word on the Moto G82 5G launch date. We can expect the device to debut in the coming weeks.