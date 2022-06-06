Moto G82 5G full specs officially revealed ahead of June 7 India launch

Moto G82 will officially launch in India on June 7, which is tomorrow. Ahead of the launch event, the company has already confirmed a few key specifications of the upcoming Moto G82 5G smartphone. Flipkart has also published a dedicated page for the same 5G phone, which confirms that the new Motorola phone will come with a 120Hz 10-bit pOLED display, a 50-megapixel OIS primary sensor in a triple rear camera system, and more.

It is worth pointing out that the Moto G82 is already available in the European market, so there isn't much to imagine as we know most of the specifications. In Europe, the Moto G82 5G is selling with a starting price of EUR 329.99, which is around Rs 26,500 in India when converted. But, the device is expected to cost a little less in India. The starting price of the Moto G82 5G could be around Rs 25,000 in India. Do keep in mind that this is just speculation and that the official price will be revealed on June 7.

In the global market, the base model comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, so the same could also be the case with the Indian market. The Moto G82 will be on sale via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has already published a dedicated page for this 5G device. It will likely be offered in two colours, including Meteorite Gray and White Lily colors.

Moto G82 5G: Specifications, features

The Flipkart listing has confirmed that the Moto G82 5G will have a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. The device sports a 10-bit display with a punch-hole design. It has support for NFC as well as DC Dimming. The handset is also water and dust resistant as it is IP52 rated. It will also have a ThinkShield security feature. Motorola is claiming that this one has the "slimmest" profile and a "lightweight" design.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a 5G chip. Under the hood, one will find a 5,000mAh battery. It will have support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. The device even ships with stereo speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos. The listing has confirmed that the device will have support for 13 5G bands.

The Moto G82 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

