Moto G82 5G launched in India with 10-bit 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 SoC: Price, specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto G82 in India. The Moto G82 is a smartphone under Rs 25,000. However, with some bank offers, the device is a solid offering under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a few segment-first features, such as a 10-bit AMOLED display and OIS support for the main camera.

Moto G82 5G specifications

The Moto G82 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen supports 10-bit colour, meaning that it offers support for up to a billion colours. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

The Moto G82 5G draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W charging out of the box. Despite the beefy battery pack, the phone weighs about 173 grams and is 7.99mm thick.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The pill-shaped camera module houses a 50MP main camera sensor. The primary camera supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) for both photos and videos. Along with the main camera, there is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. The Moto G82 comes with support for 13 5G bands in India. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. The Android 12-powered phone has a layer of MyUX on top.

There is a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

Moto G82 5G India price and offers

Moto G82 has been launched in India in two storage options. The base 6GB RAM variant has 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 21,499 for the base model. The phone also arrives with an 8GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 22,999.

Customers with an SBI credit card can avail a Rs 1,500 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 19,999 for the base model. There are Jio benefits worth Rs 5,049 as well. Moto G82 5G can be purchased from Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores.