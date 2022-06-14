Moto G82 first sale in India today: Should you buy it?

Motorola has added a couple of viable options to its G series. The company has been on a launch spree and has unveiled more than four phones within the span of a month. Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G82 in the budget segment. The Moto G82 will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting today. The smartphone comes with a lot of features including a pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 50MP primary camera with India's first OIS support in the segment.

Motorola Moto G82: Price and availability in India

Motorola has launched the Moto G82 in India for Rs 21,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant whereas the Moto G82 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999. However, with the SBI bank discounts, the smartphone can be purchased at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB variant. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart, Jio Mart and other stores. The Moto G82 is offered in colours including Meteorite Gray and White Lily

Moto G82: Specifications

Moto G82 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED display, which comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, there is a punchole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Moto G82 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP main camera sensor. The highlight of the camera is that it supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) for both photos and videos. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The Moto G82 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC,which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W charging out of the box.

Moto G82: Should you buy it?

Moto G82 is a decent offering in the mid-range segment. We at India Today Tech got a chance to review the phone and here is what we feel about it:

The Moto G82 5G is a solid offering for Rs 21,499. With the Rs 1,500 SBI card offer, the deal gets even sweeter at Rs 19,999. The Moto G82 5G checks almost all boxes when it comes to offering a reliable camera performance. While there is room for improvement when it comes to lowlight performance, the camera does a fairly good job for the price.

Those who consume a lot of content will like the display and the speakers of the Moto G82 5G. Couple that with a long battery life, the phone is an obvious recommendation for those who have an on-the-go lifestyle.

The software experience is also great. Props to Motorola for ensuring three years of security support and also promising to roll out the Android 13 update once available.