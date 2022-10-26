Moto Razr 2022 has been launched in some countries but India not in list yet 

After launching the device in China, Motorola has launched the Razr 2022 in Europe and the UK.Motorola has not announced the exact release date in the European as well as the UK market yet but the details are expected to be out shortly. Motorola's new phone is an upgrade to the previously launched Moto Razr 2021, which also made its way to the Indian market. The new Moto has arrived with a bunch of upgrades, not only in terms of its design and size but also its specifications.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Moto Razr 2022 is priced at £949, which makes it cheaper than the Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4. For buyers living in Europe, the smartphone will be sold for €1,199 (Rs 98,000 approximately).

Foldable phones are becoming a thing, especially after Samsung launched the Fold 4 and the Flip. In the near future, we can expect brands like Vivo and Oppo to also launch their foldable devices. Motorola's Razr series features a clamshell design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola recently showcased a rollable at the Lenovo Tech World 2022. The phone did not feature a clamshell design.

The Lenovo-owned company had previously launched the Razr 2022 in China. The smartphone was not made official in any other country. The Moto Razr 2022 features dual displays. The primary display features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, whereas the secondary display comes with a 2.65-inch OLED of 800 x 573 pixels.



The Moto Razr 2022 draws its power from Qualcomm's flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone, the Moto Razr 2022 comes in three RAM variants including, the 8GB, 12GB as well as 18GB RAM. Along with different RAM variants, Motorola is also expected to roll out different storage variants including 128GB, 256GB as well as 512GB.



