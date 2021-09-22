Moto Tab 8 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Motorola is all set to step into tablet territory again with the Moto Tab 8. Although the launch date is yet to be confirmed, a Flipkart listing suggests that the tablet will be introduced during Flipkart's Big Billion days sale. The Moto Tab 8 is supposed to be an affordable offering that will take on tablets like Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Realme Pad and more.

The tablet could arrive on October 1 as Motorola is expected to launch a few products on that day. The product image of the tablet appears to be similar to the Lenovo Tab M8. So there's a possibility that Moto Tab 8 will be a rebadged Lenovo Tab M8. Much like the design, hardware is also tipped to remain the same.

Moto Tab 8 could feature an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1200x1920 pixels. An octa-core Helio P22 SoC may power this device. Moreover, it may sport a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front shooter. While that was a brief description of the Moto Tab 8, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Moto Tab 8: specs and features

--Motorola's new tablet Moto Tab 8 is expected to arrive on October 1st during the Big Billion Day Sale. The image of the tablet has been spotted on the e-commerce website, which reveals that it is coming soon. The device appears in a similar design to the Lenovo Tab M8 and is listed under the entertainment and education category.

--A recent report said that the tablet would be an affordable offering. The website claims that Moto Tab 8 is a rebranded Lenovo Tab M8 launched in Europe in June. If the rumour is true, the tablet will come with the same hardware like the Lenovo Tab M8.

--The image on the Flipkart page showcases the Moto Tab 8 with slightly thicker bezels on two sides and marginally diminished on the other two sides. While on the rear, it can be seen sporting a circular camera module. It is reported that the device will have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Moto Tab 8 is tipped to be a rebadged Lenovo Tab M8

--As far as the hardware is concerned, the Moto Tab 8 could feature an 8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200x1920 pixels. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek's Helio P22 chipset. The device may get up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the tablet could ship with a 13-megapixel rear shooter. While on the front, it may get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. Furthermore, the device is said to be running stock Android software, probably Android 11.

--The Moto Tab 8 is supposed to feature a 5000mAh battery. It is also reported to be offered in Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

Moto Tab 8 India launch

The Moto Tab 8 is expected to arrive next week in India. The tablet is tipped to be a rebadged Lenovo Tab M8 that was launched in Europe in June this year. A Flipkart listing reveals that Moto Tab 8 will be revealed on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale. The sale fest by Motorola will take place on October 1, so we can expect to see the Moto Tab 8 on the same day itself.

Moto Tab 8 India price (expected)

The pricing of Moto Tab 8 is yet to be known. However, leaks suggest that the tablet will be priced under Rs 20,000. At this price, Moto Tab 8 is likely to compete with the likes of Samsung A7 Lite and the Realme Pad, which are made available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.