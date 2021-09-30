Moto Tab G20 with MediaTek Hello P22T launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Motorola has launched the much-awaited Moto Tab G20 in India. The Lenovo-owned company made a comeback to the Tablet market with the Moto Tab G20. The tablet has been exclusively launched on Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Days. The tab has been launched with an interesting set of specifications like an 8-inch display, MediaTek Helio P22T processor and a 5100mAh battery.

Motorola had stopped selling tablets a long time ago. After so many years, Motorola will re-enter the tablet market with the Moto Tab G20. The tablet market in India is not crowded with choices unlike the smartphone and the TWS market. There are still very limited options in the market and the options that are available are mostly pricey. However, now that Motorola is launching the tablet in the market, the buyers will have some options to choose from.

Moto Tab G20: Price and availability

Moto Tab G20 has been launched at an affordable price tag of Rs 10,999. The tablet will go on sale on Flipkart on October 2. It has been offered in single silver color variant.

Moto Tab G20: Specifications

Motorola Moto Tab G20 features an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. Powering the Moto Tab G20 MediaTek Helio P22T chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and

32GB internal storage. The tablet will run on Android 11 out of the box.

The tablet will house one 5-megapixel camera at the rear and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Moto Tab G20 comes with Dolby Atmos support which enhances the sound quality of the device. The tablet houses a 5100 battery and has a USB Type- C charging port.