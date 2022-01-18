Moto Tab G70 with 7700 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G90T launched in India, price set at Rs 21,999

Motorola has finally lifted the veil off the Moto Tab G70 in India. The Moto Tab G70 comes with an 11-inch 2K display, MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor, quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, and near stock android experience. Motorola had previously unveiled the Moto Tab G20, which was a budget tablet with limited features. However, the feature-loaded Moto Tab G70 offers a lot more without breaking the banks.

The Android tablet space has limited choices with tablets from Lenovo, Samsung and others. With a promising Moto Tab G70, Motorola may soon carve a niche in the tablet market. So let us have a look at specs and price of the tablet.

Moto Tab G70: Price and availability

Moto Tab G70 has been launched in India at Rs 21,999. It is available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. It is offered in single Cyber Teal volute. The device can be pre-ordered on Flipkart starting today ie January 18.Buyers can also get it an an effective price of just Rs 21, 249 inclusive of ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards offer during the Flipkart's Big Saving Days.The offer will be valid till January 22, 2022, only.



Moto Tab G70: Specifications

The Moto Tab G70 was already launched in Brazil so we are not alien to the specifications of the device. Moto Tab G70 comes with an 11-inch 2k display with a resolution of 2,000x1,200 pixels 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Moto Tab G70 features a single camera sensor on the rear which includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and LED flashlight. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. For connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port. The tablet can be connected to a keyboard using a four-point pogo pin that is present in the tablet. The Moto Tab G70 comes with Dolby Audio support.