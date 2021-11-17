Moto Watch 100 launched with all-new Moto OS, 2-week battery life

After series of leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally made the much-anticipated Moto Watch 100 official. The Moto Watch 100 has been launched without the WearOS, which powered the other Motorola Watch—the Moto 360. The Lenovo-owned smartphone company has introduced an all-new Moto OS with the Moto Watch 100. The smartwatch comes with improved features and most importantly a battery life of 2-weeks.

Moto Watch 100 has currently been made official in US and other regions. Motorola has not divulged its plans of launching the smartwatch in other markets including India. The watch has been launched with multiple strap options.

Moto Watch 100: Price and availability

Moto Watch 100 has been launched at a price of $99.99 (roughly Rs 7446). This is indeed the cheapest ever watch coming from Motorola. The smartwatch has been made available in Glacier Silver and Phantom Black colour options. US residents can pre-book the watch starting today, but the device would be shipped only by December 10. The watch also comes with a warranty of two years.

Moto Watch 100: Specifications

Moto Watch 100 comes in a single 42mm case and comes in a 1.3-inch circular LCD display. The watch has always-on capability. Apart from that, the watch comes with 26 sports modes and various sensors including SPO2 tracker, a heart rate sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a 20mm strap size. You can also use any third party strap to pair with the smartwatch.

For protection, the Moto Watch 100 is rated 5ATM water-resistant and uses GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The smartwatch houses a 355 mAh battery charges, which the company claims a little over an hour to refill the juice completely. The company has also claimed that the watch provides a battery of life of upto two weeks on a single charge. The watch weighs 45.8g, and measures 42x46x11.9mm.