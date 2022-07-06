Moto X30 Pro to feature large camera sensor, confirms Motorola

Motorola is all set to launch its next flagship phone. The Lenovo-owned company is gearing up to launching the Moto X30. The smartphone is expected to launch the Moto X30 Pro in the Chinese market. Now, a Lenovo executive has shared major details about the sensor of the upcoming flagship phone. As per the executive, Motorola will use a 1/1.22-inch sensor, which is most likely Samsung's 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile China, has revealed key details about the camera sensor of the phone. Jin posted on Weibo that the Moto X30 will come with a primary camera that uses a 1/1.22-inch sensor. He, however, did not reveal whether it would be the Samsung ISOCELL 200-megapixel sensor which is the same size as mentioned by Chen Jin.

As per reports, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra or the Frontier, will become the first phone to be launched with 125W fast charing support. The launch will reportedly take place in July.

Previously, Lenovo Group China CEO Chen Jin had shared a glimpse of Motorola 125W charging adapter, which weighs around 130 grams, on his Weibo handle. Chen Jin did not reveal which Motorola phone would support 125 fast charger but tipster Digital Chat Station noted that the charger is intended for the Motorola Frontier 22.

Previously, a tipster revealed that Lenovo group is expected to launch two flagship models but one is expected to launch under Motorola while the other could arrive with Motorola branding. However, rumors are strong that the Motorola Frontier is going to be the company's super flagship phone with a 125W fast charger, 200-megapixel camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So let us have a look at the detailed specifications of the Motorola Frontier 22.

One of the major highlights of the phone is going to be its camera. The Motorola Frontier is expected to feature a 200-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, there could be a 60-megapixel camera for selfies.