Motorola Austin, Moto G Stylus 2022 leaked in renders: What we know so far

Motorola unveiled a slew of new smartphones yesterday, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 5G and four cheap phones, two of which are powered by MediaTek.

Motorola it seems is now gearing up to launch three new smartphones. Some possible details of smartphones codenamed Motorola Milan, Motorola Rogue, and Motorola Austin have surfaced online through official-looking renders. However, the exact timeline of the launch of these smartphones is not yet known.

Now, 91mobiles has shared the renders of the Motorola Austin and Rogue smartphones from industry sources. The renders of these aforementioned smartphones have revealed their design. They have also published renders of another smartphone codenamed Milan which is expected to be called the Moto G Stylus 2022.

As per the images, Motorola Austin will come with a punch-hole, a 50 megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Based on the design of the Motorola Austin, the report claims that the phone could be a budget or a mid-range offering. The device has its volume rockers and the power button on the right.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 with codename "Milan" and model number XT2211DL could be a 5G ready device, just like the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G, which was launched in June this year. Unfortunately, we do not have much information about the device's specs.

The render shared by 91Mobiles showcases a device with a pinhole in the top centre of the screen, a chunky bottom bezel, and an oblong-shaped camera island with three cameras, and an LED unit. The publication believes the main camera is a 50 megapixel sensor. The smartphone should also come with the Moto Note app, which is used for writing quick notes and reminders and can also be opened without unlocking the phone.

To recall, the Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 480 chipset, and is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone was officially launched in the USA but never made it to India. The device has a new GIF Maker that lets you create GIFs and share them with friends on social media apps.