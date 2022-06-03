Motorola confirms India launch date for Moto G82 5G: Check out expected specs and price

Moto G82 is coming to India on June 7. Motorola has announced the India launch of its new 5G smartphone via its official Twitter handle. The company has also teased a few key features of the phone ahead of the launch. It is worth pointing out that the device is already available in the European market, so there isn't much to imagine as we know most of the specifications. Some of the key features of the upcoming Moto phone are a 120Hz 10-bit pOLED display, a 50-megapixel OIS primary sensor in a triple rear camera system, and more.

In Europe, the Moto G82 5G comes with a starting price of EUR 329.99, which is around Rs 26,500 in India when converted. But, the India variant is expected to cost a little less. The mentioned is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Moto G82 will be available for purchase via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has already published a dedicated page for the same. It will likely be offered in two colours, including Meteorite Gray and White Lily colors.

Moto G82 5G: Specifications, features

The specs will likely be similar to the global model as some of them match with the official teasers. In the European market, the Moto G82 5G comes with a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. The device sports a 10-bit display with a punch-hole design. It has support for NFC too.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is a 5G chip. Under the hood, one will find a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. The handset is also water and dust resistant as it is IP52 rated. The device even ships with stereo speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos.

The Moto G82 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.