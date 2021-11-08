Motorola E30 launched: Key specs, India price and everything you need to know

Motorola E30 is here as the latest E-series smartphone. This is a budget offering like the other Motorola E series smartphones. It seems as if Motorola E30 is quite similar to the Motorola E40 launched in India and Europe last month. The Motorola E30 sports a textured rear panel with a triple rear camera and a capacitive fingerprint scanner. While on the front, there's a punch-hole display. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ panel, an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. Motorola has priced the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant at COP 529,900 (Rs 10,200 roughly). Here are the key specs, price and other details of the Motorola E30.

Motorola E30: Key specifications

Dimensions and Weight: The Motorola E30 measures 165.1x75.6x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Display: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Motorola E30 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC. It has two cortex A-75 cores clocked at 2GHz and another six Cortex A55 cores running at 1.8GHz.

RAM: The Motorola E30 comes in a single 2GB RAM model.

Storage: The Motorola E30 is offered with 32GB storage which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a micro-SD card.

Rear camera: The Motorola E30 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: On the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Battery: The Motorola E30 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. The brand claims up to 40 hours of battery life on this device.

Software: The Motola E30 runs Android 11 Go Edition, which is a lightweight version of Android specifically designed for entry-level smartphones.

Connectivity: The smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, WiFi, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Colours: The Motorola E30 is made available in Blue and Urban Grey colour options.

Motorola E30 India price (expected)

The Motorola E30 has been introduced in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant that goes for COP 529,900 (roughly Rs 10,200). However, the smartphone is yet to launch in the country, so the exact Indian pricing is unknown.