Motorola E32s to reportedly launch in India on May 27; specs and design leaked online

The Motorola E32s smartphone will reportedly make its debut in India this week. While the company hasn't yet revealed the official launch date, Tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming that the new Moto phone is set to arrive on May 27. Ahead of the launch, some features and renders have leaked online. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Motorola phone.

The leaked renders show that the Motorola E32s will come with a punch-hole display design. The device seems to have a boxy design that we have started seeing on some of the phones lately. At the back, there are three cameras. One will see volume and power buttons on the right side of the phone.

It appears that the company isn't going to offer stereo speakers with this, as the leak indicates that the Motorola E32s will have a single speaker grille at the bottom. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. There is a USB Type-C charging port as well. There is no slogan on the rear side and the render suggests that the upcoming Motorola E32s will have a gradient finish. The leak claims that the device will be made available in a slate Gray colour variant.

Motorola E32s: Expected specifications, price

The tipster is claiming that the Motorola E32s comes with a typical 6.5-inch display, but this one has an LCD screen. The panel reportedly has support for 90Hz refresh rate. It might have an "Ultra Slim" profile, as suggested by the tipster. It could have a 5,000mAh battery under the hood that you usually get on most budget phones. It could be offered with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

As mentioned above, this one is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. On the front, there is a single camera for selfies and video calls. These days, you don't get a phone that ships with dual cameras on the front for better output. The details about the front and back camera sensors are unknown. If the Motorola E32s is launching in a few days, then we should hear about the device soon. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.