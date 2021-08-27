Motorola Edge 20 Fusion first sale today on Flipkart: Price, specifications, offers and more

Motorola's newly launched Moto Edge 20 Fusion is all set to go on its first sale today. The Lenovo-owned company had made the Edge 20 series official a couple of weeks ago. Motorola had launched the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion, the rebranded version of the Moto Edge 20 Lite, which was launched in the European markets. The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is a mid-ranger, which comes with a host of interesting features. It is also one of the thinnest phones available in India currently.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on its ever sale on Flipkart today at 12 pm. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 21,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Buyers can get flat Rs 5000 Off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI Transactions. Apart from this, buyers can exchange their old phone for Rs 10,599 and get the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Flipkart is offering plenty of bank offers for Axis bank customers, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank and ICICI bank customers. Buyers can also avail No cost EMI option at only Rs 3,584 per month.

Now let us take a look at the specifications of the smartphone

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.67-inch Max Vision HDR10+ display which features OLED technology. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Immensity 800U chipset coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is offered in two RAM variants including the 6GB and 8GB variants. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion runs on Android 11 out of the box.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a triple camera setup on the rear which consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor that combines 9 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12MP. Along with a 108-megapixel camera, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and macro sensor. On the front, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The company claims that the turbocharger gives 12 hours of power in just 10 minutes of charging.