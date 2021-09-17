Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Review in 5 points

Motorola launched two solid mid-rangers this year— the Moto Edge 20 Fusion and the Moto Edge 20. Moto Edge 20 Fusion starts at Rs 21,999 whereas the Moto Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the Motorola smartphones feature a sleek design. Considering the past releases, Motorola has paid some heed to the design of its smartphones. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a set of interesting specifications including a 108-megapixel camera, Dimensity 800U processor, OLED display and more.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion goes up against the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Realme 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord. I got a chance to review the Edge 20 Fusion and here is what I feel about the smartphone.

— To start with, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a minimalist design but has a very slim profile. It is slimmer than most phones Motorola has launched over the years. The rear panel has a matte finish which makes it a fingerprint magnet. So if you are planning to use it without a case or a cover, you should be ready to wipe it after every frequent interval.

— Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with an OLED display, which has great viewing angles and is legible under direct sunlight. If you like to watch movies or play games on your smartphones, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's display will really impress you. The sound quality of the speaker however was not as impressive, It could have been punchier and less muddy.

— As far as the performance of the smartphone is concerned, I was able to perform the day-to-day tasks effortlessly. The apps load pretty fast and jumping from one app to another happened without any lag. As far as the gaming is concerned, I played Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) without changing the graphic settings. It didn't heat up, neither did it stop midway. There was a mild drop in the battery, though, after I used it for a couple of minutes straight. There is an inbuilt Gametime feature, which, if enabled, blocks incoming calls and notifications. Strangely enough, there were minor lags, and the phone stopped midway when I played some less heavy games like the X-Plane, this could also be the app's failing and not necessarily the phone's failing

— The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion camera captures detailed pictures during daylight conditions. The colour levels are balanced, the image is crisp, and it is not saturated at all. It might brighten the picture a bit that is hardly an issue as long as the camera is able to capture the essence of the subject. The camera comes with 8x zoom, so even the images that were clicked using the zoom came out pretty clean and noise-free. However, the zoom worked well only in good lighting conditions.