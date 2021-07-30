Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite launched: Price, specifications and features

After series of leaks and rumours, Motorola has lifted the veil of its much-anticipated flagship- the Motorola Edge 20 series. The company has announced the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite. All three devices come with 108-megapixel primary sensors, but Motorola says that the Moto Edge 20 Pro is the company's first smartphone to feature a periscope-style telephoto lens. For the Moto Edge 20, Motorola says that it is the thinnest 5G phone that has been launched in the market.

Talking about the new Edge 20 series, Motorola said in a blog post, "We've gone beyond the previous generation of edge in nearly every category, bringing more powerful processors, the main camera with bigger pixels, our first-ever periscope style zoom, a faster display refresh rate, faster battery charging, and expanded experiences on the Ready For software platform. But we're also bringing these incredible new features at more accessible price points, so more people can unleash their creativity and find their edge." Motorola had returned to the flagship space with the Edge Plus last year.

Moto Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite: Price and availability Motorola has launched the Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite but the smartphones are not available for purchase yet. The smartphones will go on sale somewhere in August. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Motorola Edge 20 lite is priced at 349.99 (roughly Rs 30, 895), Moto Edge 20 has been launched at 499.99 and the top-end Edge 20 Pro will be available at 699.99. The smartphones will be available in select markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia

Moto Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite: Specifications

Moto Edge 20 Pro comes with a big 6.7-inch Max Vision display with OLED technology for a crystal clear viewing experience. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 5G processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, Edge 20 Pro features Motorola's first-ever periscope style telephoto lens. It comes with a 108-megapixel main camera with a macro and ultra-wide lens. About the battery, Motorola says that it can go on for over 30 hours on 5G on a single charge.

Moto Edge 20 is the thinnest phone in the entire line-up and comes with a 6.7-inch Max Vision display, Snapdragon 778 5G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM 256 GB of built-in storage. The Smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. The Edge 20 also features a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Moto Edge 20 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Max Vision display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It houses a 5000mAh battery.