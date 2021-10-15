Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Fusion and other Moto phones to get massive discounts during Flipkart Big Diwali sale

Flipkart is back with the Big Diwali Sale with scores of deals and discounts on Motorola phones. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale would go live on October 17 for the non-Plus members while the Plus members can access the deals from October 16. The sale would be on till October 23. Flipkart would offer discounts and deals across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and more. Additionally, SBI bank card users can also get an instant discount of 10 per cent if they make the payment using their SBI card.

Motorola has revealed some of the deals on its smartphones ahead of the sale. The discounts are being offered not only on the existing Motorola phones but the newly launched Edge 20 series as well. Motorola had made the Edge 20 series official in India as well as the global markets. The company had launched Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 Pro. The Edge series is a successor to the previously launched Edge+. So if you have been planning to buy a Edge 20 series phone, there can be no better time than this.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, which was launched at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB variant, will be sold for Rs 20,499 after applying the bank offer. Buyers will get an additional discount of 10 per cent on SBI Cards & EMI transactions. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. It features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. The Edge 20 Fusion is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20

The slimmest phone in the entire Edge 20 series, the Edge 20, which was launched in India for Rs 29,999, will be sold for Rs 27,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The discounted price would include an exchange offer of Rs. 2000 along with an additional discount of 10 per cent on SBI Cards & EMI transactions. The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The device features a 6.7-inch full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, is the top trim model in the Edge 20 series. The smartphone can be bought for Rs 34,999, which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 2000 and an additional bank discount of 10 per cent on an SBI card. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The Edge 20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.