Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Motorola is all set to unveil the Edge 20 Pro in India. The Lenovo-owned company had previously launched the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion in the Indian market. Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the flagship device that is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, has a 144Hz display and features a 108-megapixel camera with 50X zoom. The Edge 20 Pro was made official in the European market previously.

Motorola will be launching the Edge 20 Pro in India at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone will probably go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which is set to commence on October 3. Motorola had not launched a flagship device in India for the longest time. The company mostly stuck to the mid-rangers but with the Edge 20 series, Motorola has upped its game a little. If we go by the specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro already seems like a promising device. It would be interesting to see how Motorola prices its flagship device in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Expected price and availability

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launched in the premium category in India. The smartphone was launched in the European market for EUR 699.99 (Rs 60,000 approximately). However, in the Indian market, the smartphone could cost around Rs 50,000. Phones are usually cheaper in India than in Europe.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

Since Motorola had launched the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was already launched in the European markets, we are not oblivious to its specifications and features. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been equipped with powerful camera sensors. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor and 50X optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In terms of the battery, Motorola Edge 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

