Motorola Edge 20 Pro quick review: The new affordable flagship in market

Motorola's Edge 20 Pro has finally made its way to the Indian market. The new Motorola flagship is the successor to the Edge and Edge Plus minus the curved display and exorbitant price tag. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a flagship device that would not push you to shell out half a lakh because the smartphone has been launched at an affordable price tag of Rs 36,999 in India.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will go up against smartphones including the OnePlus 9R, S20 FE 5G, iQOO 7 Legend in India. All the smartphones cost more or less the same. However, Motorola comes with interesting features including a periscope lens with optical image stabiliser. Motorola has used a powerful processor that has achieved big on Antutu and comes with a stock Android experience that can give it an edge over its competition. I got a chance to spend a couple of days with the phone and here are my first impressions.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Does it look and feel premium?

Motorola doesn't fiddle much with the designs of its smartphones, you would find most Motorola phones with simple design. With the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the company has tried to give the smartphone a premium look. However, considering it is an extension of the Edge series which was originally launched with curved screens, it would have been interesting to see Motorola retaining the curved screen in at least the flagship model— The Edge 20 Pro.

The smartphone does look and feel premium especially if you pick the midnight sky colour but since we are calling it a flagship device, it would have been nicer to see the quirks of a flagship device in Edge 20 Pro. However, It is understandable that Motorola has priced the Edge 20 Pro much lower than most flagships, so it would be impractical to expect a curved screen at a price point of Rs 36,999.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a rectangular camera island at the rear which houses three gigantic sensors— you would find two round sensors and one-shaped sensors. The camera bump protrudes a bit, so it is advisable to use the device with a cover. The rear panel has a matte finish which can be a huge fingerprint magnet so make sure your hands are clean before you hold the device. The phone is IP52 rated which will keep your phone safe from water splashes and sweat.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications and performance

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+. However, the highlight of the display is that it comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. One of the first things I noticed about the phone as I switched on the device was its speed. It unlocked really fast, and I could jump from one app to another without any stutters. The phone can also handle high-end gaming, but that is something I am yet to test.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with interesting camera specs. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on rear which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera along with 8-megapixel telephoto with OIS, 16-megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens. The highlight of the camera is the periscope-style telephoto lens with 50X Super Zoom. I haven't been able to test the camera as yet. So for that and for the complete review of the smartphone, you will have to refer to the review of the Edge 20 Pro that would be up soon. So stay tuned!