Motorola Edge 20 Pro render gives us a complete look at the upcoming smartphone

Motorola is expected to announce three new smartphones as part of its Edge 20 series early next month. Motorola Edge 20 Pro is supposed to be the premium offering among the lot. A render of the device has now been shared online, providing our best look yet at the Motorola smartphone before its global launch.

From what can be seen in the render, Motorola Edge 20 Pro will sport a narrow bezel around a display with a punch-hole cutout at the centre for the selfie camera. At the back is the Moto branding at the centre, with a rectangular, triple-lens camera module at one side. Volume rockers and power button can be seen on the right edge.

The render is the latest of many leaks around the upcoming Moto phones. Motorola Edge 20 Pro was even found listed on the TENAA website recently, revealing some of its information. So we know that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset will power the device.

Other specifications have been leaked time and again by noted tipster Evan Blass, also the source of the latest render images. Motorola Edge 20 Pro is speculated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it misses out on any curvature usually associated with the "Edge" moniker.

It will likely sport 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and will feature 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the device might sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor for its triple-lens camera setup. The other two lenses are rumoured to be a 16-megapixel wide-angle/ macro camera lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, there might be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is speculated to be powered by a 4500mAh battery. Other features might include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dedicated button for Google Assistant. Blass earlier predicted that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro would be launched in India, in addition to Asia, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Other than the premium offering, Motorola is anticipated to launch the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite. Much information about the two devices has also been leaked over time. You can read all that is known about the Motorola Edge 20 here.