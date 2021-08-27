Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 expected to launch in India in September

Motorola may launch the Edge 20 Pro in India next month. The Lenovo-owned company made the Edge 20 series official in India earlier this month. Motorola launched the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion. Whereas in Europe, Motorola has unveiled three models under the Edge 20 series, which also includes the Moto Edge 20 Pro. The company didn't release Edge 20 Pro in India along with the other models, but Motorola head had confirmed that the phone will be launched in India as well.

Noted tipster Debayan Roy has said in a tweet that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launched in India in September. "Motorola Edge 20 Pro (SD 870 ) will launch in India in September."

Earlier, Motorola head Prashanth Mani had confirmed on Twitter about the launch of Moto Edge 20 Pro in India. In his reply to a user's tweet, Mani said that Motorola will indeed launch the Moto Edge 20 Pro in India. However, Mani did not reveal any tentative launch date. The smartphone will be the next flagship device by Motorola and could be priced at around Rs 50,000.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has currently been launched in the European market for EUR 699.99 (Rs 60,000 approximately). However, it could be cheaper in the Indian market.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with interesting camera specs. The smartphone features a triple camera setup at the rear which consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor and 50X optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In the battery department, Motorola Edge 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.