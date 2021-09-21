Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Snapdragon 870 expected to launch in India on October 1

Motorola has been on a launching spree. After making the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 official in India, the Lenovo-owned company is now set to roll out Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India. Motorola has confirmed the arrival of Edge 20 Pro on its official Twitter account but has not revealed the exact launch date. As per reports, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to launch in India on October 1. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a premium device that comes with high-end features.

Teasing the launch of Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the company tweeted, "It is time to meet the ultimate pro. Are you ready? We are. Stay tuned to know more!" Motorola had made the Edge 20 Official in the European markets. However, the Edge 20 Pro was not launched in India alongside the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion possibly due to a chip shortage. However, the company will finally launch the smartphone in October as predicted by noted tipsters. Previously, Motorola head Prashanth Mani had confirmed on Twitter about the launch of Moto Edge 20 Pro in India. In his reply to a user's tweet, Mani said that Motorola will indeed launch the Moto Edge 20 Pro in India. However, Mani did not reveal any tentative launch date.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Expected price and availability

Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launched in the premium category in India. The smartphone was launched in the European market for EUR 699.99 (Rs 60,000 approximately). However, in the Indian market, the smartphone could cost around Rs 50,000. Phones are usually cheaper in India than in Europe.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

Since Motorola had launched the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was already launched in the European markets, we are not oblivious to its specifications and features. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been equipped with powerful camera sensors. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor and 50X optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In terms of the battery, Motorola Edge 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.