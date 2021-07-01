Motorola Edge 20 series may launch in India and other countries by July end

Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge PStar are expected to launch in July-end. The reports suggest that the phones under Moto Edge 20 series will be successors to the Edge, Edge+ that were launched in 2020. Tipster Evan Blass had earlier shared the complete specifications of the Moto Edge 20 series. Motorola may launch smartphones in Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America

Noted tipster Evan Blass posted a tweet stating that the Moto Edge Berlin, Kyoto and Star are all set to launch by the end of July. He had previously shared the specifications of all the above-mentioned phones. Motorola is also expected to launch another smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Earlier in April, Motorola had launched the Moto G60 with a 108-megapixel camera. So let us have a look at the key specifications of the Moto Edge Berlin, Kyoto and Star.

Moto Edge Berlin: Expected specifications

Before Evan Blass, TechnikNews had leaked the specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphones. Motorola Edge Berlin will reportedly have two variants, the smartphone will have two models- A European model, a North-American model. However, the specifications of the models will more or less be the same.

Blass reveals that the Edge Berlin might feature a 6.67-inch display with 2,400x1,080 pixels whereas the NA variant could sport a 6.78-inch with a resolution of 2,460x1,080 pixels.

The smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Edge Berlin could come with two variants including the 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+265GB. In terms of camera, the Edge Berlin could feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro mode. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera.

Motorola Edge Pstar: Expected specifications

Blass revealed that the Pstar could be launched in countries including India, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America. As per the leaks, the smartphone could either feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is also expected to come with two RAM variants including the 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+265GB. The camera specifications could be the same as Moto Edge Berlin. Meaning the smartphone may feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and 8-megapixel tertiary camera sensor.