Motorola Edge 20 set to launch in India soon as the company releases first teaser

Motorola had announced the Edge 20 Series last week and now it seems the devices will soon debut in India since the American smartphone giant now owned by Lenovo group of China has already begun teasing the lineup via its official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Motorola India has posted a bunch of teasers with the hashtag #FindYourEdge on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts, which hints at an imminent launch of the Edge 20 lineup in India.

Motorola has already launched its Edge 20 series smartphones in some countries including Europe. The devices stand out among mid-range smartphones because of their 108 megapixel primary rear cameras which are available across the series. The flagship series comprises three new smartphones called the Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC, it will have a 6.7 inch Full HD+ OLED screen along with a large 5000 mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 20, will have a more powerful Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood along with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a slightly smaller 4500 mAh battery.

The Edge 20 has support for HDR10+, it has an optical display fingerprint scanner. The Edge 20 is equipped with 8 GB RAM and has two variants with 128 and 256 GB of internal memory. All the Edge 20 series devices run on Android 11 and can be upgraded to Android 12 when it is launched.

The top-end model in the flagship series, Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and has the same 6.7 inches FullHD+ OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the same 4500 mAh battery. All three smartphones support 30W charging and feature 108 megapixels primary and 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Motorola has not yet announced any official launch date for the new devices. However, based on the multiple listings on various certification websites, we can expect the smartphones to launch sometime soon.

The Motorola Edge 20 series feature new colours which include a dark gradient fade blue and a lighter greenish-blue gradient, it also has an extremely light greenish variant. These shades resemble the aurora borealis or the northern lights.