Motorola Edge 20 to go on pre-orders on August 24, check out price, specifications and other details

Motorola had launched a series of smartphones in India lately. The company made the Edge 20, Edge 20 official in India a couple of days ago. The smartphones are not available for sale in the market yet. While the Moto Edge 20 Fusion is scheduled to go on sale on August 27, Motorola has changed the sale date of Moto Edge 20 due to some unforeseen circumstances. The Edge 20 Fusion was supposed to launch on August 24.

Motorola in a statement said that the company had to defer the sale date for Moto Edge 20 due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the smartphone can be pre-ordered on the said date on Flipkart. There will be no change in the sale date of the Moto Edge 20 Fusion, it will go on its first sale on its scheduled date. But if you have your eyes only for the Edge 20, you will have to wait a bit longer than usual. The device can be pre-booked on August 24 on Flipkart.

Motorola also has plans to launch the Moto Edge 20 Pro in India, which is already available in the European markets. The Edge 20 Pro is the top-of-the-line model that comes with a powerful processor and a hefty price tag. But for now, the launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed by the company.

So let us have a look at the specs and price of the Moto Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20: Price and availability

The Moto Edge 20 is a mid-ranger that has been launched at Rs 29,999 for the lone 8GB variant. The Moto Edge would be available in two colours including Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders from August 24 on Flipkart. Earlier, the Moto Edge 20 was scheduled to go on sale on August 24 but due to unforeseen circumstances, the company has delayed the sale date.

Motorola Edge 20: Specifications

Moto Edge 20 does with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be further expandable.

In the camera department, the Moto Edge 20 comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, with a telephoto lens and 30x digital zoom. The smartphone also features an ultra-wide and macro lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto Edge 20 is armed with a 4000mAh battery with support for 30-Watt charging.