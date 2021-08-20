Motorola Edge 2021 with Snapdragon 778, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and more

Motorola has launched the Edge 2021, which is a successor to the Motorola Edge, which was launched last year. Motorola has launched the smartphone in the United States. Motorola has been on a launching spree, the Lenovo-owned company made the Moto Edge 20 series official in the European and the Indian market a couple of days ago. Under the Edge 20 series, Motorola made the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and the Edge 20 Lite official.

Motorola has ditched the curved screen display in the new Moto Edge 20. The smartphone now comes with flat screen with thin bezels around the corner. The display has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.The company claims that the display of the Moto Edge 2021 is 60 per cent faster than the 2020 version of the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 2021: Price and availability

Moto Edge has been launched at $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The smartphone is available in single Nebula Blue colour. It is currently available only in the US and available for pre-orders in US from August 23. The smartphone will go on sale on September 2 via Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com.

The Moto Edge 2021 will also be launched in Canada, but there is no information on whether the smartphone will hit the Indian markets or not.

Motorola Edge 2021: Specifications

Motorola Edge features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,080x2,460 pixels and high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which can be expandable using a microSD card. Motorola Edge 2021 runs on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 2021 features a triple camera setup on the rear which consists of a108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can provide a battery life of upto two days on a single charge. For connectivity, the Motorola Edge comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.