Motorola Edge 30 first official renders leaked online

Motorola is rumoured to launch yet another phone in the Edge 30 series. The Lenovo-owned company is now expected to unveil the Motorola Edge 30, which will be a trimmed down version of the Motorola Edge 30. The first official renders of the Motorola Edge 30 has been leaked online. The phone features a design similar to the Edge 30 Pro, but a closer look at the phone would reveal the similarities more. Last year, Motorola unveiled the Edge 20 series. Three phones were launched in the Edge 20 series, such as the Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro.

Motorola has launched the Edge 30 Pro as its flagship phone. Now all eyes are on the Edge 30. Noted tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the official renders of the smartphone. The Edge 30 features a slimmer form factor compared to the Edge 30 Pro. The pill shaped camera island on the Edge 30 looks identical to the camera island of Edge 30 Pro. On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 30 is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 plus processor, the display will likely support 144Hz refresh rate and a lot more can be expected. Edge 30 will be a successor to the Edge 20, which was launched along with the Edge 20 Pro.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 30 is speculated to feature a 50-megapixel camera along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth assist lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel lens for the selfies.The device runs on Android 12 outside of the box.

The Edge 30 will feature a 6.55-inch P-OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and it will support 144Hz. The device is expected to pack a 4,020mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging. The device will come equipped with 6 GB / 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage.

On a related note, Motorola is also planning to launch the Edge 30 Ultra, which is codenamed Frontier is also expected to launch soon.

Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display is likely to support a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 memory. The smartphone will be running Android 12 out of the box. In terms of battery, it may house a 4500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.