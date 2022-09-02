Motorola Edge 30 Fusion's camera, battery and cameras specs leaked ahead of Sept 8 India launch

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch in India on September 8. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone's alleged specifications have been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar, which include information on the battery, storage variant, processor, and more. It appears that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will resemble the Rs 22,999-worth Moto G82 and not the Rs 27,999-worth Motorola Edge 30, even though it sits in the Edge family. Motorola is also expected to launch its premium Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 2022 at the event.



According to the tipster, the Motorola Edge 30 will come with a 6.2-inch pOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which also powers the Moto G82 5G. But the most notable change here is the storage options. The tipster claims that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will have a 6GB RAM and 128GB variant and an 8GB RAM and 256GB variant. This is big news for Motorola fans as the company typically only offers storage options to 128GB.



In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it is tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera, likely inside a hole-punch cutout.



The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is also said to come with a 4,020mAh battery with 33W Turbo charging. Motorola will continue to flaunt its clean Android OS for its smartphones. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will likely come with Android 12 out of the box.



The tipster has not offered clarity on the pricing, though the specifications of the smartphone give an idea. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion could likely be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000. Currently, the Motorola Edge 30 carries a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the base variant. Its top 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 29,999.

